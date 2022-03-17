Over 11,000 Ukrainian refugees in Belgium

Starting next week the registration centre that only opened this week will introduce an electronic appointments system. In future refugees will be able to make an appointment online and will be given a date and time at which they can register at the centre. The immigration department says that in this way refugees won’t have to spend hours queuing.

Earlier the team refugee organisation Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen sent to the centre said it was “hectic and busy”, but that the registration was going smoothly.

The new appointments’ system should improve the situation. The number of counters where refugees are being registered will be increased from 42 to 66. This means the centre will be able to register 3,000 refugees a day.

People queuing outside are also being protected from the elements and extra loos have been added.