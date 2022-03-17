Ukrainian refugees warned against exploitation

In recent days two disturbing cases came to light: one of economic exploitation and a second of sexual exploitation of refugees.

Telephone numbers of organisations that can provide help to people in their own language will also be publicised on social media via WhatsApp and Telegram. Belgian justice minister Van Quickenborne: “Messages will be disseminated on social media making it clear that people working for 600 euros a month are being exploited. Another message says that being forced to provide child care in return for accommodation is exploitation too. The phone numbers can be reached around the clock”.