Coronavirus: Infections, hospitalisations and deaths up, number of patients in intensive care down
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show increases in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of hospitalisations and deaths of people with COVID-19. However, the number of COVID-19 patients on the country’s ICUs continues to fall.
During the week from 7 to 13 March an average of 8,614 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 24% on the previous 7-day period (6 to 12 March). Between 7 and 13 March an average of 38,208 people were tested for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested 26% +3.6%) tested positive.
Between 7 and 13 March the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.09. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 109 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
On Thursday 17 March there were 2,262 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 15% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have the virus and not just those admitted to hospital specifically due to them having contracted COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 173 are in intensive care. This is down 6% on a week ago.
Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being admitted to the country’s hospitals is rising. During the week from 10 to 16 March an average of 163 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 14% on the average for the previous 7-day period. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
Between 7 and 13 March an average of 21 people with COVID-19 die in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,510 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.