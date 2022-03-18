Coronavirus: Infections, hospitalisations and deaths up, number of patients in intensive care down

On Thursday 17 March there were 2,262 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 15% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have the virus and not just those admitted to hospital specifically due to them having contracted COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 173 are in intensive care. This is down 6% on a week ago.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being admitted to the country’s hospitals is rising. During the week from 10 to 16 March an average of 163 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 14% on the average for the previous 7-day period. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

Between 7 and 13 March an average of 21 people with COVID-19 die in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,510 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.