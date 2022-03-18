Customs have their hands full checking container bound for Russia and Belarus

Kristian Vanderwaeren of the Customs and Excise Service told VRT News that “We are having to scale-down checks in other areas in order to be able to process the containers”.

There are currently 1,500 containers bound for Russia and Belarus on the quayside at Antwerp and Zeebrugge docks. This figure appears in Friday’s edition of the daily ‘De Standaard’ and is based on figures from the General Administration for Customs and Excise. Of these, around 400containers have been prevented from furthering their journey as they contain goods that fall under the sanctions imposed on the regimes in Moscow and Minsk by the European Union.

"We have already carried out checks on around 10,000 containers. The European Union has imposed additional sanctions and the list of goods that may not be exported has been greatly extended. This includes luxury goods such as clothing and perfume, but also some cars. I suspect that during the coming weeks a further 10,000 containers will arrive, and they will also need to be checked”.

The increased workload checking goods bound for Russia and Belarus is having an impact on the Customs Service’s other work. At the port of Antwerp for example the customs are now limiting their activities to two areas: checking containers bound for Russia and Belarus and tackling drug trafficking.

"Checking ten thousand containers is taking up all of our capacity. This has made it necessary for us to temporarily reduce checks in other areas”, Mr Vanderwaeren said.