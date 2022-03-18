Extra Federal Government cash for local social services to help pay for the reception of Ukrainian refugees

Local social services boards will be able to apply for additional financial support from the Federal Government for each Ukrainian refugee that comes to their municipality. They will be given a sum per refugee that is equivalent to 135% of the “living wage” benefit. After four months this will fall to 125% of the “living wage” benefit.

Ukrainian citizens that enjoy protected status will be considers to be (temporarily) legally resident in Belgium. This means that amongst other rights they will have the right to seek employment and to be educated here. In addition to this they will also be entitled to the social assistance offered by the local social services boards.

In order to help local services boards deal will the increased workload caused by the influx of Ukrainian refugees the Federal Government is lending a helping hand in shape of extra cash. The percentage of costs per case that a local social services boards recoups from the federal authorities will be increased. This will enable them to pay for the extra administrative and other costs incurred as a result of the arrival of refugees from Ukraine.

"The 135% during the first 4 months is justifiable given that we know that above all during the first four months the needs are greatest and most urgent. However, we are not leaving staff (at the local social services boards) in the lurch after these four months. They know that they can still depend on the support of the Federal Government”, Ms Laliaux said.

It will be up to the local social services boards to decide for themselves how they use the additional funding. Social assistance can take many forms ranging from material support and psychological help, to financial assistant, etc. The support will be tailored to the needs of each individual refugee and will be based on an assessment conducted by social services board staff.