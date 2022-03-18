Fire at Ghent University’s Kortrijk research center
A fire has caused serious damage to Ghent University’s (UGent) research centre in the West Flemish city of Kortrijk. The fire started at around 10am on Friday. Firefighters and other emergency services were quickly at the scene. No students were inside the building when the fire broke out.
The University of Ghent’s VEG-i-TEC research centre’s building only opened for the first time last September. The research carried out at the centre focuses on the processing of vegetables and potatoes and aims to contribute to the development of more sustainable and circular techniques for the food processing industry.
The fire started outside the building and is reported to have been caused by a gas burner that was being used to clear moss from the building’s façade. The flames rose to several meters in height. A large black cloud of smoke covering the surrounding area. By 11:15 a.m. the fire was under control.