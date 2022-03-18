Fire at Ghent University’s Kortrijk research center

The University of Ghent’s VEG-i-TEC research centre’s building only opened for the first time last September. The research carried out at the centre focuses on the processing of vegetables and potatoes and aims to contribute to the development of more sustainable and circular techniques for the food processing industry.

The fire started outside the building and is reported to have been caused by a gas burner that was being used to clear moss from the building’s façade. The flames rose to several meters in height. A large black cloud of smoke covering the surrounding area. By 11:15 a.m. the fire was under control.