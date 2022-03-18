Flemings have donated almost 18 million euro so far to help the people of Ukraine

The fund-raising campaign is still on-going, and it is hoped that more donations will come in during the coming days and weeks.

The Belgian Consortium of Emergency Aid Organisations launched #Oekraïne1212 two weeks ago. The money raised will be used to finance humanitarian operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries that have seen a large influx of Ukrainian refugees that are fleeing the war. The refugees’ needs include drinking water, food, shelter, health care and psycho-social assistance and protection.

The Flemish public broadcaster VRT and the main commercial media groups in Flanders DPG Media, SBS and Mediahuis lent their support to the campaign and on Thursday their television and radio stations as well as their print and digital media outlets organised a joint fund-raiser. The Groenplaats in Antwerp was the stage for a day-long radio show that was broadcast on Radio 2, MNM, Studio Brussel (VRT) Qmusic, Joe (DPG Media) and Nostaligie (Mediahuis).

On Thursday evening a live television show presented by Danira Boukhriss Terkessidis (VRT) Koen Wauters (VTM/DPG Media) and James Cooke (Play 4/SBS) was broadcast simultaneously on Flanders' 3 most popular television channels.

At the end of Thursday evening’s show, it was announced that so far 17,778,315 euro had been raised. The amount raised is likely to increase in the coming days and weeks and anyone that wishes to can still make a donation to #Oekraïne1212.

Donations can be made by bank transfer to account number BE 19 0000 0000 1212 or via the fund-raiser’s website www.1212.be