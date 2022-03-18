Lego model Bruges Belfry to be launched

If successfully constructed, the model will be 25 centimeters high, 18 centimeters wide and 12 centimeters deep. This makes it 300 times smaller than the 83-metres high original in Bruges city centre.

Despite its relatively small size, the designers of the Lego model set were able to retain a good few of the details that make the original belfry so special. These include the corner cants, the four clock faces and maintaining the correct number of widows and doors in the belfry’s façade.

The set will contain no fewer than 887 parts. The big difference between the model and the real belfry is that while the Lego model is completely straight, the real belfry tower leans 87cm eastwards.