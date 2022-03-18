Lego model Bruges Belfry to be launched
Fans of Lego will soon be able to build their very own scale model of the world-famous belfry in the West Flemish city of Bruges. Other landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Big Ben in London have been available as Lego sets for many years and a set that lets you a model of Ghent university library’s Book Tower has also been available for some time. Soon Bruges Belfry will join them.
If successfully constructed, the model will be 25 centimeters high, 18 centimeters wide and 12 centimeters deep. This makes it 300 times smaller than the 83-metres high original in Bruges city centre.
Despite its relatively small size, the designers of the Lego model set were able to retain a good few of the details that make the original belfry so special. These include the corner cants, the four clock faces and maintaining the correct number of widows and doors in the belfry’s façade.
The set will contain no fewer than 887 parts. The big difference between the model and the real belfry is that while the Lego model is completely straight, the real belfry tower leans 87cm eastwards.
A collector's item
For the development of the model, the City of Bruges is collaborating with the Dutch company LM Models. On request LM Models converts buildings and other objects into Lego kits.
However, the Bruges Belfry kit will not be part of the official range. “But official Lego blocks are indeed used. It will become a real collector's item," says The Bruges City Alderman responsible for Culture Nico Blontrock (Christian democrat) told VRT News.