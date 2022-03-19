15-year-old moped thief detained while on the toilet
Police in Antwerp have detained a 15-year-old boy after he was caught trying to steal a moped. The teenager was spotted with another boy as they tried to take the moped. Both fled, one of whom to a nearby toilet. However, his attempt to hide from police failed and he was detained.
The attempted moped theft took place near to the Antwerp Court Building. The two teenagers were noticed by passers-by as they hung around a moped that clearly did not belong to them. The moped was parked on the Jan Van Beersstraat. Each time someone walked past they took a step back to make it look as they had no ill-intent.
The police were called. However, by the time officers arrived at the scene both boys had fled. One of them was detained in the vicinity by Antwerp Police’s Fast Response Team. The second teenager was detained later while he was trying to hide in a toilet at a local hospitality outlet.