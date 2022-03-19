Dutch motorists flock to filling stations close to the border after Belgium lowers excise duty on fuel

From today filling up with petrol or diesel has become considerably cheaper in Belgium than it is in The Netherlands. This is thanks to the measures agreed by the Federal Government earlier this week to help soften the impact of the sharp rise in energy and fuel prices in recent months. One of the measures was a sharp reduction in the level of excise duty levied on petrol and diesel.

"There is now a price difference of more than 50 cent per litre on petrol. The price here is currently 1.77 euro per litre of petrol, while in The Netherlands it is as much as 2.40 euro per litre in some places”, Mr Bols told VRT News.

He expects the rest of the day to remain busy. “The first Dutch motorists were queuing up here already at 8am. I have even put up barriers to ensure that it all runs safely. We have around 30,000 litres of petrol available each day. I suspect that we will be completely sold out by the end of the day”, the filling station owner told VRT News.