Further rises in the coronavirus figures

During the week from 9 to 15 March an average of 9,055 positive coronavirus test results were registered each day. This is 25% up on the figures for the previous 7 days (2 to 8 March). Meanwhile, the average number of tests caried out between 9 and 15 March was 38,208 per day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested, 26% tested positive for the virus.

Between 9 and 15 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 109 others.

The increase in the number of infections was expected given that the lion’s share of the coronavirus restrictions were lifted when we moved to Code Yellow on the Corona Barometer on 7 March.