Further rises in the coronavirus figures
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further rises in the number of new infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.
During the week from 9 to 15 March an average of 9,055 positive coronavirus test results were registered each day. This is 25% up on the figures for the previous 7 days (2 to 8 March). Meanwhile, the average number of tests caried out between 9 and 15 March was 38,208 per day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested, 26% tested positive for the virus.
Between 9 and 15 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 109 others.
The increase in the number of infections was expected given that the lion’s share of the coronavirus restrictions were lifted when we moved to Code Yellow on the Corona Barometer on 7 March.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up too. During the week from 12 to 18 March an average of 169 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day, a rise of 17% on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19.
On Friday 18 March there were 2,263 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This too is 17% more than was the case a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus and not only those that were initially hospitalised due to them having become ill with COVID-19.
Of those with COVID-19 that are currently being cared for in Belgian hospitals 170 are in intensive care. This is 4% down on the figures from a week ago.
During the week from 8 to 14 March an average of 19 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 5% up on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,510 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.