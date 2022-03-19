Moped rider found dead on tram tracks in Zeebrugge

The accident happened on the Kustlaan near to its junction with the New Yorklaan. Passers-by found the body of the moped rider around 9 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to do anything for the victim, a 48-year-old man from Knokke-Heist (West Flanders).

Initially it was not clear how the moped rider died. The Bruges Public Prosecutor of traffic accident expert dispatched to the scene. They determined that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, so the man must have fallen.

The tram tracks are being upgraded at the accident site. Tram services in the area were disrupted or several hours on Friday evening.