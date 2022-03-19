Moped rider found dead on tram tracks in Zeebrugge
The body of a moped rider has been found on tram tracks at Zeebrugge in West Flanders. The dead man’s body was found on Friday evening. It is believed that he must have fallen from his moped. The Public Prosecutor’s Office says that no other vehicles were involved. Work is currently underway on the tram track in the area where the accident happened.
The accident happened on the Kustlaan near to its junction with the New Yorklaan. Passers-by found the body of the moped rider around 9 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to do anything for the victim, a 48-year-old man from Knokke-Heist (West Flanders).
Initially it was not clear how the moped rider died. The Bruges Public Prosecutor of traffic accident expert dispatched to the scene. They determined that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, so the man must have fallen.
The tram tracks are being upgraded at the accident site. Tram services in the area were disrupted or several hours on Friday evening.