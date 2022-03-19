Noor Vidts takes gold in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships

Noor Vidts was on top form on Friday evening, setting 3 personal bests today and breaking the Belgian record that had been set by Nafi Thiam.

Last year's European silver medalist started the day with a personal record in the 60m hurdles. She won the hurdles, shot put and the closing 800m race and finished second in the high jump and the long jump. She also broke her personal bests in the long jump and 800m.

With a total of 4,929 points, Noor Vidts finished 25 points above the 4,904 Belgian record that Nafi Thiam set at the European Championships.

The silver medal on Friday went to the Polish athlete Adrianna Sulek, while the bronze medal went to the American Kendell Williams.