Positive news from the National Happiness Survey

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago the happiness level recorded by the survey fell from 6.7 to 6.2 out of 10. The latest survey shows a slight, but none the less significant, increase in the nation’s happiness to a figure of 6.4.

It's not all good news though. The researchers note that the respondents report significantly fewer positive emotions, feel less energetic and are more afraid than they were previously. This was reflected among all age demographics surveyed. The latest survey was conducted in January and February, prior to the start of the war in Ukraine.

The survey found increased levels of happiness among young people, blue collar workers and the self-employed. These groups have suffered greatly during the coronavirus crisis. Young people (18-35 years) in particular have experienced the highest increase in happiness, from 5.8 out of 10 in December 2020 to 6.3 out of 10 at the beginning of 2022. The increase is more limited in among other age demographics.

Satisfaction with your financial situation, whether you have peace of mind and the extent to which you feel autonomous, are the three most determining factors for when it comes to obtaining a high happiness score. Paradoxically, people who are in a comfortable financial position are just half as likely to be happy as those that aren’t. Meanwhile, people that have a lot of peace of mind are 40% more likely to be happy and people who have a lot of autonomy are 25% more likely to be happy.

The researchers also found that Flemings score better in the happiness stakes than other Belgians. However, this regional difference could be well have come about as a result of last summer’s devastating floods in Wallonia. The Ghent University (UGent) Professor of health economics Lieven Annemans told the press agency Belga that "The consequences of this, and certainly the financial ones, are still being felt today."