Reprieve for two of Belgium’s nuclear reactors

At the end of last year, it seemed that all the country’s nuclear reactions would be decommissioned by the end of 2025. However, speaking at the press conference that followed Friday’s lengthy meeting, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said that his government had opted “for certainty in uncertain times”. He added that “for too long our vision on energy has been lacking”.

The Federal Government has now decided to take the necessary steps to extend the life of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear reactors for an additional ten years. The reactors have a combined production capacity of 2GW.

The Federal Government is keen to stress that the extension of the life of the two nuclear reactors won’t have any adverse impact on the transition towards greater reliance on renewable energy sources. Consequently, one of the avenues that is to be explored is whether in the case of overproduction the nuclear reactors could also be used to kick-start the hydrogen enegy market in Belgium.

Also, at Friday’s meeting it was decided to give the go-ahead for the construction of two new gas-fired power stations. Both will be in Wallonia with the first at Awirs (Liège Province) and the second at either Seraing (Liège Province) or Manage (Hainaut).