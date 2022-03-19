Washington sanctions Belgian businessman for illegal export of Congolese "war gold"

On Thursday the authorities in the United States imposed financial sanctions on the Belgian businessman Alain Goetz and a dozen of his companies. These include the African Gold Refinery (AGR) that is based in Uganda.

The US Diplomatic Service spokesman Ned Price told journalists that it had been proven that the companies sell gold "which comes from regions controlled by armed groups engaged in conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These armed groups and their commanders attack civilians and are involved in atrocities, including ethnic massacres, rapes and forced recruitment of children". Mr Price added that “war gold” was the "main source of income" for armed groups in eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In another statement US Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said, "Alain Goetz and his network contributed to the armed conflict by receiving Congolese gold without questioning its origin.”

In 2020 Alain Goetz was found guilty by a Belgian court of money laundering and fraud in connection with the gold trade. The sanctions imposed by the United States’ authorities provide for the freezing of any assets of the businessman and his companies in the United States and bar their access to the American financial system.

According to the US Treasury, more than 90% of Congolese gold is smuggled through the countries in the Great Lakes region, including Rwanda and Uganda, "where it is often refined and exported to international markets, in particular the UAE".

In recent years, several NGOs have denounced in the activities of the gold refineries in the region and their use of gold, the income from which is used to finance conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.