6 dead and dozens injured after car drives into to people celebrating carnival in Walloon village

The Francophone public broadcaster RTBF reports that two youths were inside the car. The youths are reported to have been fleeing from the police. However, this has not yet been confirmed by police sources. The car drove on but was eventually intercepted by the police and the driver was arrested.

The dead and injured people are members of the Les Boute-en-train carnival group from La Louvière. The group was getting ready to go to the centre of Strépy-Bracquegnies where the annual carnival procession is due to take place today. The fatal incident happened near to the local sports hall. The sports hall is now being used as a crisis centre. The Red Cross is at the scene to offer help and support to those that witnessed the incident.

The Mayor of La Louvière Jacques Gobert (Francophone socialist) says that a child is among the four people killed. 37 people were injured, 10 of whom seriously. Among the those that sustained minor injures is a La Louvière Town Alderman. The Municipal Disaster Plan is in force in La Louvière.

The Mayor of La Louvière Jacques Gobert told the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL that “There are no words to describe this. It is dreadful. I arrived just after the disaster. Seeing the bodies lying there strewn over the road. You couldn’t have imaged that something like this could happen here, yet it did”.

The Strépy-Bracquegnies carnival is due to start today and go on for three days. The Heads of the various carnival groups have said that the carnival will go ahead, but that it will be adapted to take account of Sunday morning’s tragedy and the shock and grief that is felt in the village and beyond. This year’s carnival is the first to be held since 2019. In 2020 and 2021 the carnival was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

VRT News’ reporter Katrien Vanderschoot is in Strépy- Bracquegnies. She told VRT radio that “There is a strange atmosphere in Strépy, because there is a group here that is still playing music and banging a drum in the street where tragedy struck earlier this morning”.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and the Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democratic) are among those to have expressed sympathy with the victims and their families.