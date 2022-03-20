Fewer complaints about web shops

Mr Van Rompuy believes that the fall in the number of complaints last year compared with 2020 was due to the enormous boost e-commerce received during the lockdowns two years ago. During the first lockdown stores selling “non-essential” goods, including clothing were closed for almost two months, while in the autumn of 2020 they were closed for around a month.

Despite the lower number of complaints compared with 2020, the number of complaints about web shops made during 2021 was still higher than it was prior to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the figures also show that the Economic Inspectorate conducted 6,436 inspections on web shops in 2021. This number is higher than it has been in recent years and more than double the 2,974 inspections that were carried during 2020. All but 20 of the inspections were conducted at domestic web shops.

Mr Van Rompuy says that “This is all the more remarkable when we see that the complaints received are mainly about foreign web shops."

The Flemish Christian democrat federal MP says that this is mainly due to the international context and the agreements that are linked to this. "After all, the economic inspectorate cannot act directly at web shops that are established abroad. In view of the current trend, it would seem advisable to have the agreements regarding this reconsidered”, Mr Van Rompuy concludes.