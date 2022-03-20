Free digital rail tickets for jobseekers travelling to an interview

This means that jobseekers will no longer have to visit their local office of the Flemish Employment Agency VDAB or a railway station ticket office in person in order to obtain a free rail ticket. Ms Crevits says that this will make obtaining a ticket for travel to an interview more accessible to jobseekers.

Previously they had to go through a cumbersome administrative procedure in order to obtain a ticket that cost them 1 euro. During, 2021, 2,389 such “jobseeker tickets” were requested.

Speaking on Sunday Ms Crevits told journalists that "For many job seekers, transport remains an important obstacle to applying for a job and finding work. For example, we see that only 60% jobseekers indicate in their employment service profile that they have a driving license. In order to address issues on the labour market we want to remove as many obstacles as possible and to enable people to get back into work more easily”.

The free digital tickets can now be requested up to approximately one hour prior to departure. This can be done VDAB’s freephone number. The ticket will appear in the information contained on the jobseeker’s e-ID identity card or in the e-mail box. The tickets are valid for travel to job interviews, selection test or vocational training.