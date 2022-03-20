Kickboxing Gala halted as fans brawl in the stands

Top of the bill Jamal Ben Saddik was to have fought in his home country for the first time in 5 years . The Glory Kickboxing Association had organised the sell-out event in Hasselt that had Ben Saddik as its major crowd-puller. All the tickets had sold out in just one day.

However, Jamal Ben Saddik was ultimately unable fight the Dutchman Levi Rigters as the gala was abandoned after violence flared between fans during the fight between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

Supporters of the Dutch Moroccan Hari and the Pole Wrzosek came to blows with each other and threw chairs. Wrzosek tried to calm his supporters. However, this was to no avail.

Among the Polish fighter's fans were supporters of the Dutch Second Division football team ADO Den Haag. Wrzosek is also a supporter of ADO Den Haag, whose Ultras have links to fans of the Polish side Legia Warsaw. In addition to the Dutch football fans, Arkadiusz Wrzosek’s supports also included a large number of people from the Polish community. Meanwhile, Badri had also brought a large contingent of fans with him from Amsterdam.

A large number of police went to the scene to calm the mood. The organisers of the event decided that it should not proceed any further and Jamal Ben Saddik's fight was cancelled.