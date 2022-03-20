Red Wolves write handball history with qualification for the World Cup

The difference was 5 goals with the Red Wolves beating the Slovaks 31-26. The Belgian goalkeeper Jef Lettens was the star of the Saturday evening’s second leg.

In the first leg in Slovakia, the Red Wolves were unable to see off the Slovaks. However, 28-26 defeat mean that they were still in with a change of qualification for the World Cup.

Yérime Sylla’s men knew victory by at least three-goal difference would be enough. At halftime the scoreboard showed 14-11 in Belgium’s favour, not least thanks to the efforts of the Red Wolves’ keeper Jef Lettens.

After the break, the Belgians continued their momentum. They steamed on to 18-11. The 7-point lead maintained for almost the entire second half, thanks to an excellent organisation and the Lettens. The Slovaks were hanging in the ropes.

The joy at the end of the game was enormous. The Red Wolves have written handball history by qualifying for the Handball World Cup for the first time. Tom Robyns was the top scorer for the Belgians with six goals. Kobe Serras, Yves Van Cosen and Yannick Glorieux scored five goals each.

Normally, the winner of the match between Slovakia and Belgium would have had to compete against Russia in the final round of the play-offs for a place at the World Cup. However, the Russians are no longer allowed to compete due to their government’s invasion of Ukraine.