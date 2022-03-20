Snow on the first day of spring, temperatures to reach 18°C during next week

Snow has fallen on what according to the astronomical calendar is the first day of spring. The astronomical calendar is based on the orbit of the earth around the sun. "The astronomical spring begins at the moment when, during March, the sun is directly above the Equator. This year this is on 20 March, at 4:33pm to be precise and not on 21 March as many people believe”, Frank Deboosere explained.

"This is not only the case this year either. During the rest of the century the astronomical spring will start on 20 March and sometimes even on 19 March”.

Meanwhile, the meteorological seasons start on the first day of a given month. “They start on 1 March, 1 June, 1 September and 1 December”, Frank Deboosere told VRT News.

Sunny and warm weather on the way

Showers of rain are forecast for the east of the country on Sunday night. There will be clear skies in the west with temperatures just below zero.

Monday will be dry with no shortage of sunshine. Temperatures will reach 17°C and even 18°C in some areas.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and probably Friday will be warm and sunny too, with temperatures of 17°C and above.