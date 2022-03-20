Witnesses speak about the tragedy in Strépy-"It was real panic, the car didn’t brake”

The Les Boute-en-train carnival group was getting ready for what should have been they high spot of their year, the first day of the three-day carnival in Strépy- Bracquegnies. However, their enthusiasm about being able to celebrate carnival for the first time in three years turned to grief and shock after a young driver drove his car at speed into the group, causing carnage on the streets of the village near La Louvière.

Local resident Loan told the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL that "Suddenly a car appeared from nowhere. We didn’t even see it coming. There were about 100 of us there at the time. The vehicle did a U-turn and then hit more people. People were afraid, they were running all over the place. It was real panic”.

Loan added that “We tried to do what we could. There was a girl that was going to end up under the wheels of the car. I just had time to grab her and push her onto the grass. She might otherwise have no longer been with us. It is traumatic”.

Loan had been looking forward to the carnival procession and having some fun with his friends

"It was the first time that I had been there so early. It is dreadful, it’s something that you wouldn’t expect, particularly as we were all there to have fun.”