Witnesses speak about the tragedy in Strépy-"It was real panic, the car didn’t brake”
Several people that witnessed the tragic events early on Sunday morning in the Hainaut village of Strépy- Bracquegnies have spoken about what they saw. At around 5am on Sunday morning a car rammed a group of people that were preparing to celebrate the village’s annual carnival. 6 people were killed, and more than three dozen injured.
The Les Boute-en-train carnival group was getting ready for what should have been they high spot of their year, the first day of the three-day carnival in Strépy- Bracquegnies. However, their enthusiasm about being able to celebrate carnival for the first time in three years turned to grief and shock after a young driver drove his car at speed into the group, causing carnage on the streets of the village near La Louvière.
Local resident Loan told the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL that "Suddenly a car appeared from nowhere. We didn’t even see it coming. There were about 100 of us there at the time. The vehicle did a U-turn and then hit more people. People were afraid, they were running all over the place. It was real panic”.
Loan added that “We tried to do what we could. There was a girl that was going to end up under the wheels of the car. I just had time to grab her and push her onto the grass. She might otherwise have no longer been with us. It is traumatic”.
Loan had been looking forward to the carnival procession and having some fun with his friends
"It was the first time that I had been there so early. It is dreadful, it’s something that you wouldn’t expect, particularly as we were all there to have fun.”
"There are no words for it"
Théo was due to have taken part in the carnival procession. “I was walking on the side. I turned round and saw a car drive into a group”, he told the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF.
"The car has been driven at speed and didn’t stop. It carried on and dragged one of the people with it over a distance of around 100 metres”. Théo’s father was also there went tragic events unfolded. Fotunately Théo was able to find him. Both he and his father were unharmed.
Rosina lives in the street where the tragedy occurred. She told RTBF that "I heard the drive by a high speed. You can hear it when a car drives past at that speed. Five seconds later there was impact. People were crying. Ten minutes later the emergency services were there”.
Dylan is a member of the carnival group but was not in the street when the incident occurred. He was told by telephone of what had happened.
"There are no words for it. You ask yourself why and how this could have happened".