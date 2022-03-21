AA Gent and Club Brugge are the weekend’s big winners
With just two games left in the regular First Division football competition AA Gent have moved up into the top 4. Meanwhile, second placed Club Brugge have narrowed the gap with the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilliose. As ever it was an exciting weekend on football in the Belgian First Division.
The weekend got under way with the league-leaders Union dropping points due to a 1-1 draw at home against KV Oostende.
Saturday’s first two games, between KAS Eupen and KV Mechelen and RFC Seraing and OH Leuven too ended 1-1. On Saturday evening Sporting Charleroi assured themselves of a place in the top 8 with a convincing 5-0 home win against Cercle Brugge. Royal Antwerp FC’s 1-0 home win against Zulte Waregem sees them finished the weekend in 3rd place.
On Sunday Club Brugge had little trouble beating KRC Genk 3-1. AA Gent’s 1-0 home win against RSC Anderlecht sees that Buffaloes leapfrog over Anderlecht into 4th place. Standard de Liège enjoyed a 0-1 win away at KV Kortrijk and in the last match of the weekend Sint-Truiden beat bottom club Beerschot 3-2.
The league table after 32 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 71 points
2.Club Brugge – 66 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 59 points
4.KAA Gent 58 points
5.RSC Anderlecht – 58 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 51 points
7.KV Mechelen – 49 points
8.KRC Genk – 45 points
9.Sint-Truiden – 45 points
10. Cercle Brugge – 43 points
11.OH Leuven – 41 points
12.KV Kortrijk – 37 points
13. Standard de Liège – 36 points
14.KV Oostende – 33 points
15.KAS Eupen 32 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 32 points
17.RFC Seraing – 27 points
18.Beerschot – 16 points