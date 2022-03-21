AA Gent and Club Brugge are the weekend’s big winners

The weekend got under way with the league-leaders Union dropping points due to a 1-1 draw at home against KV Oostende.

Saturday’s first two games, between KAS Eupen and KV Mechelen and RFC Seraing and OH Leuven too ended 1-1. On Saturday evening Sporting Charleroi assured themselves of a place in the top 8 with a convincing 5-0 home win against Cercle Brugge. Royal Antwerp FC’s 1-0 home win against Zulte Waregem sees them finished the weekend in 3rd place.

On Sunday Club Brugge had little trouble beating KRC Genk 3-1. AA Gent’s 1-0 home win against RSC Anderlecht sees that Buffaloes leapfrog over Anderlecht into 4th place. Standard de Liège enjoyed a 0-1 win away at KV Kortrijk and in the last match of the weekend Sint-Truiden beat bottom club Beerschot 3-2.