Belgian Tornados take gold at the World Indoor Championships

Coach Jacques Borlée changed his line-up for the final with Jonathan Sacoor replacing Dylan Borlée. Julien Watrin got off to a flying start and was in first place as he passed on the baton to Alexander Doom. Doom found it more difficult than his predecessor at first but soon gathered pace and the Belgians were in the lead halfway through.

Jonathan Sacoor was not at his best and fell back after too quick a start. Nevertheless, the Tornados were still in second place when he passed on the baton to Kevin Borlée.

As had so often been the case in the past Kevin Borlée saved the day pulling ahead of his Spanish opponent and steering Belgium towards a gold medal. The Belgian Tornados ended the race as World Champions with a winning time of 3'06"52.