Belgians with roots in Sub-Saharan Africa still suffer the effects racism in our society

Among the general population the employment rate rises according to the level of academic attainment. However, this is not the case among people of foreign descent in general and of Sub-Saharan African descent in particular, the Unia study explains.

As a whole people of Sub-Saharan descent in Belgium have the lowest employment rates of any group in society. At 59.7%, the employment rate among people of Sub-Saharan African descent with degrees (Bachelor or Masters) is far lower than among other groups with the same level of academic attainment. It is in fact far closer to the 55% employment level among all people of (white) Belgian descent.

Skin colour also has an impact on salary with employees of Sub-Saharan African descent that have a degree more likely finding themselves on lower salary scales than people of other ethnic origins that have the same level of qualifications. The difference in salary between Belgians of Sub-Saharan African descent and white Belgians with the same level of attainment in higher education is around 30%.

Els Keytsman says that Unia receives many complaints about discrimination in the workplace. "A striking example is the case of a supermarket where there is also a butcher's shop. Due to comments from customers who did not want to be served by a black butcher the man was fired. We took the supermarket to court, and he won the case because it was a blatant case of racism."