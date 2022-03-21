CCTV images show the speed at which the Strépy carnival tragedy car was travelling

The Francophone newspaper group Sudinfo has published CCTV footage shot in the street where Sunday’s tragic incident in which 6 people were killed and 10 others seriously injured at Strépy-Bracquegnies in Hainaut Province. It was just before 5am and the first member of a local carnival group had gathered. The were to have gone door-to-door through the village, calling at the homes of other member of their group that were to celebrated carnival with them. There were around 100 people in the street when suddenly a car appeared behind them. The carnage that followed plunged the community in Strépy into grief and disbelief.