Driver of German sportscar caught doing 180km/h where the speed limit is 70km/h

The police were able to intercept the vehicle and its driver had to immediately surrender his driver's licence.

The sports car was caught by an unmarked speed camera on Slachthuislaan in Antwerp on Sunday morning. Although a 70km/h speed limit is in force on the Slachthuislaan, the vehicle was being driven at a speed in excess of 180 km/h. The Highways Police were notified straight away, and officers were able to intercept the vehicle a little further down the road.

The car was a German-registered hire car, a bright green Mercedes AMG GT (photo above). The driver was ordered to surrender his driving licence with immediate effect and has been banned from driving for 15 days. He will also have to appear in court.