Strépy-Bracquegnies: Experts will examine the car with a fine toothcomb

“We have information that these are people who like cars, particularly fast cars. In 2017, one of them had his driving licence withdrawn but he took a second driving test afterwards. We have a precise idea of ​​who was driving, but we are checking if there was not a last-minute switch, as the vehicle stopped a little further on", Mr de la Serna added.

The Public Prosecutor says that one of the two men tested positive for alcohol. However, this was not the person claiming to be the driver. The results of blood tests on samples taken from the suspects will also look for the presence of other drugs.

The suspects, ​​aged 32 and 34, are from La Louvière and are cousins. They are reported to have been returning from a nightclub and had dropped off a young woman at her home just before the collision with the members of the carnival group.