Suspects in Strépy carnival tragedy were on the way home from a night club

The two suspects that have been detained were returning home from a night club. Part of the investigation into Sunday morning’s tragic events centres on whether they were under the influence of drink and/or drugs. A terrorist motive of any sort has been ruled out as has the hypothesis that they were travelling at such speed because the police were chasing them.

Speaking in an interview with the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF the Mons Public Prosecutor Christian Henry said that “Initial tests point to the presence of alcohol”.

"The breath test appeared to be positive, but we are still waiting for the definitive result. Blood samples have also been taken to see if other drugs can be traced”.

The incident was first reported to police at around 5:10am on Sunday. A black BMW had crashed at speed into the members of a carnival group. Two police cars went to the scene. A third patrol car found the BMW abandoned in a nearby side street. The driver and his passenger were standing next to the vehicle. Its windscreen was smashed. The Judicial Authorities have opened a manslaughter investigation. Both suspects will be questioned by an Examining Magistrate today.