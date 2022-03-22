Acrobatic peace protest on Brussels’ Flageyplein

The Flageyplein in the Brussels municipality of Elsene was the scene of a spectacular peace protest by a professional acrobat on Monday evening. The man climbed a 15-metre-high work of art in the middle of the square before performing several acrobatic stunts. Walter Derieuw of the Brussels Fire Service that went to the scene told VRT News that "The man played the trumpet and performed some acrobatics before coming down of his own volition. He said that his actions were a call for peace”.