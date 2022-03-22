Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to rise

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up too. During the week from 14 to 20 March an average of 170 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically because they had become so ill with COVID-19 is 11% up on the previous week (7 to 13 March).

On Sunday 20 March there were 2,322 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have the virus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.

Of those hospitalised with COVID-19 between 14 and 20 March an average of 179 were in intensive care. This is 1% up on the previous 7-day period (7 to 13 March).

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying has fallen. During the week from 9 to 15 March an average of 17 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 15% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 30,575 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.