Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further rises in the number of new infections and hospitalisations. However, the number of people with the virus that are dying has fallen.
During the week from 12 to 18 March an average of 9,953 positive test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 25% up on the figures for the previous 7-day period (5 to 11 March).
Meanwhile, the average number of tests carried out each day between 12 and 18 March was 8% lower than during the week from 5 to 11 March. Of those tested 28.4% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 3.7 percentage points on the previous 7-day period.
Between 12 and 18 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.04. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 104 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up too. During the week from 14 to 20 March an average of 170 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically because they had become so ill with COVID-19 is 11% up on the previous week (7 to 13 March).
On Sunday 20 March there were 2,322 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have the virus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised with COVID-19 between 14 and 20 March an average of 179 were in intensive care. This is 1% up on the previous 7-day period (7 to 13 March).
The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying has fallen. During the week from 9 to 15 March an average of 17 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 15% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 30,575 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.