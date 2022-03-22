Driver of Strépy carnival tragedy car to remain in custody, passenger released on bail

The Examining Magristrate in Mons has decided that 34-year-old Paolo F. should remain in custody. He was at the wheel of the car that caused the carnage early on Sunday morning.

The Examining Magistrate questioned Paolo F. on Monday and afterwards decided that he should remain in custody. Initially, Paolo F. has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. However, after having questioned the suspect, the Examining Magistrate modified this. The suspect is now being detained on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and involuntarily having caused grievous bodily harm.

The charges against the 32-year-old man that was a passenger in the car have also been changed from manslaughter to “failure to assist people in need”. He has been released on conditional bail.