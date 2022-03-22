Minute’s silence for victims of Brussels terror attacks

It is 6 years to the day since the terrorist attacks at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) and the Maalbeek metro station in Brussels. The attacks in which 32 people were killed were the work of Islamic State terrorists. On Tuesday morning the victims of the attacks were remember at a ceremonies held in the departure lounge at Brussels Airport and at the monument for the victims of terrorism in Brussels’ European District. Among those present at the moments of remembrance was the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal).