The exhibition will provide answers to taxing questions like “Does the phallus make the man?” and “Am I normal size?”.

“Phalluses are everywhere: in ancient cave drawings, in art or on the back of a toilet door as well as on social media” says Doom.

The exhibition is the result of co-operation with Belgian and international artists but also with scientists like urologist Piet Hoebeke (Ghent University).

The exhibition is ready in time but faced unusual challenges. The museum’s spam filter stopped a whole host of emails sent with queries about taboo words. Fortunately, this was noticed in time.

On show is the work of a whole series of internationally renowned artists. “Grayson Perry is a British artist working on gender fluidity, while work by Belgium’s Berlinde De Bruyckere will also be present” says Doom.

Be on the look-out for the art of Britain’s David Hockney, the US photographer Man Ray, the Australian-Colombian Maria Fernanda Cardoso, Swiss sculptor Jean Tinguely and the work of lingerie designer Murielle Scherre.