Strépy carnival tragedy driver admits that he was driving too fast, video footage confirms that he braked

According to the driver's lawyer, he does not know what exactly happened. "The tragedy happened in seconds my client says. He was in the car, the windows had smashed, two victims had ended up in the car, he was covered in blood because his head had hit the windscreen, he heard crying and knocking on the vehicle, and he didn't realize at the time that he had run into the carnival group," says lawyer Frank Discepo told VRT News.

“Little by little my client is becoming more aware of the magnitude of this tragedy. What you should know is that until a few hours ago, he had been completely cut off from the outside world, which makes sense within the context of a criminal investigation. He did not know the extent of what has happened and at one point even wondered whether any of the victims were friends or relatives. Now that he has learned how many victims there are his thoughts go out to them. He's really sorry.'

The driver's lawyer has also asked for further investigations to be made into whether the carnival group had been authorised to walk on the public highway. Chief Prosecutor De La Serna says that they did. In any case the group was on the right side of the road.

“The main cause here was excessive speed," Mr De La Serna added.

Meanwhile, the charges against the 32-year-old passenger in the vehicle has also been altered. He is no longer suspected of manslaughter, but now is suspected of failure to offer assistance to a person/persons in need. This is because he stood and waited rather than contacted the emergency services after the crash. He has been released on conditional bail.