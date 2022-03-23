Biden in Brussels: where can we expect traffic disruption?

Starting Wednesday night, there are three security zones in Brussels, where you cannot drive by car, where buses and trams are diverted and where you cannot even park your car, bicycle or scooter.

The zone around the American embassy: Regentlaan, part of the inner ring road (above ground), and the Hertogstraat along the Warande Park will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning.

The zone around NATO: on the Leopold III-laan (from the intersection with the Jules Bordetlaan to the NATO Tunnel on the A201) all traffic is prohibited on Thursday, so you cannot drive or cycle via the A201 between Brussels and Zaventem.





The zone around the European District: the streets around Schuman roundabout and the Reyers-Centrum Tunnel on the E40 from Leuven are closed from Thursday morning till Friday afternoon.





Retailers and residents in these zones must observe strict security measures. You can't have any online orders delivered; you can't put refuse bags out. Patio furniture needs to go inside and the windows of houses and office buildings must be closed. Residents can still go about after being checked by the police.





Some motorways and avenues in Brussels will be temporarily closed.





During the movements of the president’s party, many roads will be closed temporarily.

For security reasons times can change at the last minute. The police never tell us exactly which routes the parties will follow, but we have a reasonably good idea of the routes.