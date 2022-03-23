COVID-19: daily average tops 10,000 new cases

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 19 March, 10,071 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 25% on the week.

In the week to 21 March on average 177 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 13% on the week.

2,513 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure includes everybody in hospital who tests positive. 178 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 16 March on average 17 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 16% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,605 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 37,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 March – up 8% on the week. 28.6% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 3.3%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.07 – down 1% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 107 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,084,350 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.