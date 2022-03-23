Flemish green leader quits

Participation in the federal government was not unexpected after the party made progress across northern Belgium in the 2019 regional and federal elections.

But Almaci’s slender victory in the most recent leadership battle showed she could not count on overwhelming support from the green rank and file.

In recent days, and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the greens have had to backtrack on one of their key promises: to phase out nuclear power. It’s been enshrined in law since the noughties and the last remaining nuclear reactors were supposed to be shut down by 2025, but with great uncertainty now surrounding energy supplies the federal government with green support decided to grant a reprieve.