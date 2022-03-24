6 minors arrested following night shop hold-ups

Night shops in the Antwerp districts of Borgerhout and Merksem were targeted. A first hold-up occurred in Borgerhout last week Wednesday when four masked individuals entered a night shop. They beat the shop assistant with the blunt side of a meat knife and took off with cash from the register, sweets and drinks.

The following day 5 youngsters targeted a night shop in Merksem. They failed to lay their hands on any booty but a shop assistant suffered cuts to his hand.

A tip-off from a member of the public, who had seen youngsters with a meat knife, led to three arrests. Three further arrests followed.

The six youngsters have appeared before a youth magistrate. The investigation revealed that at the time of their arrest the young men had plans for a fresh hold-up.