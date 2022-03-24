6 minors arrested following night shop hold-ups
Police in Antwerp have arrested six minors suspected of two armed robberies targeting night shops in the northern port city. The suspects are believed to have threatened and wounded shop assistants injuring them with a meat knife. The minors are aged 14 to 16.
Night shops in the Antwerp districts of Borgerhout and Merksem were targeted. A first hold-up occurred in Borgerhout last week Wednesday when four masked individuals entered a night shop. They beat the shop assistant with the blunt side of a meat knife and took off with cash from the register, sweets and drinks.
The following day 5 youngsters targeted a night shop in Merksem. They failed to lay their hands on any booty but a shop assistant suffered cuts to his hand.
A tip-off from a member of the public, who had seen youngsters with a meat knife, led to three arrests. Three further arrests followed.
The six youngsters have appeared before a youth magistrate. The investigation revealed that at the time of their arrest the young men had plans for a fresh hold-up.