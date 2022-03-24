NATO summit: “We need to do more. There is a new sense of urgency”
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg spoke of the need for allies to tackle the current military crisis in Ukraine together. On his arrival at the special NATO summit in the City of Brussels Mr Stoltenberg indicated that the Europeans needed to reset defence efforts for the long-term.
NATO is dispatching extra troops to Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, nations bordering Ukraine that is resisting an invasion by the Russian Federation.
Mr Stoltenberg hopes NATO members will now speed up defence investments. We need to do more; it is urgent he said.