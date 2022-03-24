Over 10,000 testing positive for COVID-19 every day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 March, 10,090 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 24% on the week.

In the week to 23 March on average 183 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 14% on the week.

2,597 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 16% on the week. 171 patients are in intensive care – down 3% on the week.

In the week to 16 March on average 19 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 9% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,635 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 37,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 20 March – an 8% rise on the week. 28.9% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 3.6%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.09 – unchanged on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 109 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,086,432 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 62% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.