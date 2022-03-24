President Biden in Brussels for NATO and EU summits
US President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a special NATO summit to consider the alliance’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A meeting of the G7, the world’s seven richest nations, is also on his agenda. The US president has also been invited to attend a European council of EU heads of state and government that will assess the Europeans’ response to Russia’s aggression.
Mr Biden arrived at Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels on Wednesday night and was warmly greeted by Belgian Premier Alexander De Croo.
Mr Biden arrives at the European summit in the late afternoon. It's the first time a US leader attends a formal EU summit in person. If the NATO summit was all about defence the EU summit will seek to provde support for Ukraine and consider the West’s sanctions against the Russian Federation. EU leaders and the US president will attempt to close any loopholes that allow the Russians to sidestep sanctions.
Mr Biden is set to leave the EU summit after two hours of talks. European leaders will then continue their discussions on the war in Ukraine and also hear from President Zelensky via a video link. The Europeans also need to prepare for a summit with China, a Russian ally that could play a crucial role in this conflict.