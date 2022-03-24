President Biden in Brussels for NATO and EU summits

Mr Biden arrives at the European summit in the late afternoon. It's the first time a US leader attends a formal EU summit in person. If the NATO summit was all about defence the EU summit will seek to provde support for Ukraine and consider the West’s sanctions against the Russian Federation. EU leaders and the US president will attempt to close any loopholes that allow the Russians to sidestep sanctions.

Mr Biden is set to leave the EU summit after two hours of talks. European leaders will then continue their discussions on the war in Ukraine and also hear from President Zelensky via a video link. The Europeans also need to prepare for a summit with China, a Russian ally that could play a crucial role in this conflict.