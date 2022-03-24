Smog alert from 6AM on Friday

A 90km/h speed limit applies on many stretches of motorway from 6AM on Friday. The limit is being imposed on the E17 between Ghent and Antwerp, the E40 between Ghent and Brussels, the E19 between Antwerp and Brussels and on the outer Brussels orbital.

Also on Saturday restrictions are to be expected.

Speed restrictions will be indicated using static and dynamic road signs. Air quality has been poor in Belgium all week now as a result of clear skies and a lack of wind that means pollution is not being dispersed.