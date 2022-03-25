Artist Jan Fabre in the dock in latest Flemish #MeToo trial

The investigation began in September 2018 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, an open letter written by around twenty people that worked for or had worked for Jan Fabre was published in the press. The writers of the open letter accused Jan Fabre of inappropriate behaviour, including sexual harassment, intimidation, abuse of power and psychological manipulation. The artist’s behaviour allegedly led to several members of the Troubeleyn dance company having to quit and seek psychological help.

The Antwerp Labour Auditor opened an investigation and in June last year issued a summons for Jan Fabre to appear in court to answer charges regarding his alleged inappropriate behaviour (violence, bullying, sexual harassment) towards 12 women that were in his employ and that he had sexually assaulted one female member of his dance company. Jan Fabre denies any wrongdoing.

11 individuals and the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men are civil party plaintiffs in the case. They will all speak in court today as will the Antwerp Public Prosecutor. Next Friday (1 April) it will be the turn of the defence to put their case.