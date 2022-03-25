City of Antwerp to build emergency housing village for Ukrainian refugees on the Left Bank

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are expected to come to Belgium to escape the war in the home country. Some have already arrived. Across the country places are being sought to provide accommodation for those fleeing the violence. Some are being put up in private homes, others in empty buildings owned by churches and public bodies. The Flemish Government decided that so-called “emergency villages” will be build. The villages that are made up of prefabricated chalet-like accommodation will house Ukrainian refugees together in communities of several hundred or even in excess of 1,000.

As we reported previously one such village already exists in Mechelen (Antwerp Province). Now the City of Antwerp has announced that the Middenvijver site on the Left Bank will host Antwerp’s Ukrainian refugees village.

Initially 600 refugees will be housed there. However, the village could be expanded to provide accommodation for 1,000 people at a later stage. In addition to housing the village will also contain a doctor’s surgery and possibly a school.