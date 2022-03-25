COVID-19: Hospital numbers top 2,600

During the week from 15 to 21 March an average of 10,412 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 21% on the previous 7-day period (8 to 14 March).

Meanwhile, the number of tests has increased too. During the week from 15 to 21 March an average of 37,254 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 6% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 29.5% tested positive for coronavirus.

This is 3.5 percentage points up on the average for the previous week. Between 15 and 21 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.11. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 111 others.