Former Belgian PM reappointed for a second term as head of the European Council

Mr Michel’s second term as European Council President will run from June 1 2022, until November 30 2024. Mr Michel took office on December 1, 2019.

At Thursday’s meeting it was also decided that he should continue to chair Eurozone summits for a further two and a half years. Both Mr Michel’s predecessor’s, the Belgian Herman Van Rompuy and the Pole Donald Tusk completed two two-and-half-year terms, the maximum allowed.

As there were no other candidates Thursday’s re-election was nothing more than a formality.