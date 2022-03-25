Smog Alarm: 90km/h speed limit on motorways also applies to electrically powered vehicles

Several days ago, high levels of particulate matter were detected at numerous locations in Belgium’s three regions. The accumulation of pollution in the air has come about due to the period of stable weather conditions (little or no rain or wind) during the past week or so. This has meant that there has been little movement in the lower layers of the atmosphere this in turn means that pollution diluted less effectively.

A decision on whether the smog alarm will be extended beyond midnight on Saturday will be announced tomorrow.

The map below shows which motorways and ring roads in Flanders are subject to the 90 km/h speed limit (in red). Road signs will make drivers aware of the reduced speed limit.

The speed limit on these sections of motorway and ring road has been reduced as they are in (relatively) densely populated areas.

The last smog alarm was in 2014. Between 2007 and 2014 a smog alarm with speed restrictions was declared on 9 occasions. Frans Fierens of the Inter-Federal Environment Cell told VRT News that the fact that the last smog alarm was 8 years ago shows that air quality levels have improved in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Environment Agency has called on people that use wood burned to use alternative forms of heating while the smog alarm is in force.