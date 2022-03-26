Ceremony of remembrance for Strépy victims
In the Walloon town of La Louvière a ceremony of remembrance has been held for the victims of the Strépy disaster. Six people preparing to celebrate carnival were mowed down and killed when a car drove into their group in the early hours.
Prime minister De Croo and interior minister Verlinden joined relatives and friends of the victims. Music offered an opportunity for reflection, but the mourners also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the victims.